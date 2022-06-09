AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCEL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

