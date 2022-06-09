AVITA Medical (RCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL):
- 6/9/2022 – AVITA Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “
- 5/26/2022 – AVITA Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “
- 5/25/2022 – AVITA Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “
- 5/19/2022 – AVITA Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “
Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.96.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
