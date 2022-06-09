Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.58).
Several research firms have commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.77) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 620 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($89,921.73). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,941.60).
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
