Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.58).

Several research firms have commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.77) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 620 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($89,921.73). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,941.60).

AV stock opened at GBX 425.30 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 422.36.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

