Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
AXON stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,435. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
