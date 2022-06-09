Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AXON stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,435. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

