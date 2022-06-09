Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of AYRWF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 169,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.