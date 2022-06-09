Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.
Shares of AYRWF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 169,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
