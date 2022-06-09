Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BADFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.