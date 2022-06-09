Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMI shares. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $25,543,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,881,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

