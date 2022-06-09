Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. Ball has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.