Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Lowered to €5.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.20 ($6.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.
Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 750,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,460. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
