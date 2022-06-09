Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Lowered to €5.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.20 ($6.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 750,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,460. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 674,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

