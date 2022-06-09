Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Banco Santander-Chile reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BSAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 2,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 38.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

