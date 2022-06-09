Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on the stock.

SAN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

