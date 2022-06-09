Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRC. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $533.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
