Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRC. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $533.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.