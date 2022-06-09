Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $386,653. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

