Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Bank7 has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.
In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $386,653. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
