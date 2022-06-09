Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
