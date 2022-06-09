Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

BZUN opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.