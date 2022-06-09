Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.40 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.40 ($3.66) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.87) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.26) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.71 ($2.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of €3.02 ($3.24).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

