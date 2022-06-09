Barclays Cuts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $32.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of CAKE opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

