Barclays Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $61.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.