Barclays Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.
Shares of WEN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.03.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Wendy’s by 28.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wendy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
