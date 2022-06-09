Barclays Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $87.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,859,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.