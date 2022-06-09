Barclays Raises Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $34.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

NYSE BROS opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,125 shares of company stock worth $7,519,069 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,565,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,357,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,030,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.