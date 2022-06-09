Barclays Reiterates “GBX 150” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.83) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.11).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 125.92 ($1.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.27. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

