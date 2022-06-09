Barclays Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $21.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $622.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

