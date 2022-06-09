Barclays Trims Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Target Price to $34.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Brinker International stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

