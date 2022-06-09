BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director Henrik Werdelin Purchases 16,850 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director Henrik Werdelin acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $28,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,703.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BARK traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.22. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

