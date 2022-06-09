Barrick Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.73.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

