Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
