Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLCO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 3,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

