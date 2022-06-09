BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.
BDOUY opened at $25.03 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.
BDO Unibank Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BDO Unibank (BDOUY)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.