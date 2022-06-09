Beat Kahli Buys 6,783 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,515,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,131,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

