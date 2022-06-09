Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.85 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

