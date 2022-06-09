Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Sells $115,180.00 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $252.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.92 and a 200-day moving average of $258.49.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

