Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 538,761 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 234,116 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,416.88.

On Thursday, May 26th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00.

Berry stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 930,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,153. The company has a market cap of $894.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $20,564,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 103,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

