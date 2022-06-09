Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BNTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.60. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.94.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

