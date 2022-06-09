Berenberg Bank Increases Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target to €42.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Get Edenred alerts:

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 24,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,001. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.