Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Beyond Air by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.
