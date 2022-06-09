Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Beyond Air by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.