BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.08) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,467.52.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

