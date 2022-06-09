Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

BILL stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. 4,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,028 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

