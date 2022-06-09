Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.