Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDSX. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

BDSX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

