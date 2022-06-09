BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 483,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after buying an additional 51,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

