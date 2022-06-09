BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.77.
A number of analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 483,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after buying an additional 51,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
