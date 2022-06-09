BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 127,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,011. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.