BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $854.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $662.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

