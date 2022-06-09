Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

