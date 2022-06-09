Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $5.73 on Thursday, hitting $58.77. 1,885,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,979. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock worth $597,712. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

