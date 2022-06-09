Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 163.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,351,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

