BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BMPI traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 132.90 ($1.67). 12,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,564. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.35.
