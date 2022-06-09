BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMPI traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 132.90 ($1.67). 12,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,564. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.35.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

