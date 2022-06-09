Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BOWL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,304. Bowlero has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,177,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

