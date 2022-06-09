Brigham Minerals (MNRL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/26/2022 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/24/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00.

5/23/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00.

4/25/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/11/2022 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,269,718. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

