Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) vs. Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Critical Survey

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.89%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Rayonier.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.10 $270.19 million $0.98 23.95 Rayonier $1.11 billion 5.33 $152.55 million $1.20 33.67

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 25.39% 10.92% 3.57% Rayonier 15.00% 6.02% 3.03%

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Rayonier on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

