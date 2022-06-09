Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,234. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

